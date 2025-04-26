150 Years of Secular Service: Bombay YMCA's Legacy Celebrated

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan praised the Bombay YMCA's 150-year legacy of inclusive service, emphasizing its dedication to youth and community development. Despite its Christian origins, the organization has remained secular and committed to broad societal welfare, marking an inspirational journey over the decades.

During the landmark celebration, World YMCA President Sohela Hayek lauded the institution's rich tradition, stating it has become a crucial part of Mumbai's cultural fabric since 1975. She reaffirmed the World YMCA's commitment to global peace, equality, and trust. Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific YMCA, Nam Boo Won, applauded its initiatives to uplift marginalized communities.

Vincent George, President of the National YMCA, highlighted the dedication of past and present office-bearers in Bombay YMCA's achievements. The commemoration featured speeches, a documentary on YMCA's history, and the release of commemorative literature by Governor Radhakrishnan, attracting distinguished attendees from around the world.

