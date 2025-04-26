Left Menu

150 Years of Secular Service: Bombay YMCA's Legacy Celebrated

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan celebrates the 150th anniversary of Bombay YMCA, highlighting its secular mission and contributions to youth, sports, and community development. World YMCA President Sohela Hayek commends its unique identity and commitment to global issues. The event featured a documentary and commemorative releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:10 IST
150 Years of Secular Service: Bombay YMCA's Legacy Celebrated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan praised the Bombay YMCA's 150-year legacy of inclusive service, emphasizing its dedication to youth and community development. Despite its Christian origins, the organization has remained secular and committed to broad societal welfare, marking an inspirational journey over the decades.

During the landmark celebration, World YMCA President Sohela Hayek lauded the institution's rich tradition, stating it has become a crucial part of Mumbai's cultural fabric since 1975. She reaffirmed the World YMCA's commitment to global peace, equality, and trust. Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific YMCA, Nam Boo Won, applauded its initiatives to uplift marginalized communities.

Vincent George, President of the National YMCA, highlighted the dedication of past and present office-bearers in Bombay YMCA's achievements. The commemoration featured speeches, a documentary on YMCA's history, and the release of commemorative literature by Governor Radhakrishnan, attracting distinguished attendees from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025