150 Years of Secular Service: Bombay YMCA's Legacy Celebrated
Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan celebrates the 150th anniversary of Bombay YMCA, highlighting its secular mission and contributions to youth, sports, and community development. World YMCA President Sohela Hayek commends its unique identity and commitment to global issues. The event featured a documentary and commemorative releases.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan praised the Bombay YMCA's 150-year legacy of inclusive service, emphasizing its dedication to youth and community development. Despite its Christian origins, the organization has remained secular and committed to broad societal welfare, marking an inspirational journey over the decades.
During the landmark celebration, World YMCA President Sohela Hayek lauded the institution's rich tradition, stating it has become a crucial part of Mumbai's cultural fabric since 1975. She reaffirmed the World YMCA's commitment to global peace, equality, and trust. Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific YMCA, Nam Boo Won, applauded its initiatives to uplift marginalized communities.
Vincent George, President of the National YMCA, highlighted the dedication of past and present office-bearers in Bombay YMCA's achievements. The commemoration featured speeches, a documentary on YMCA's history, and the release of commemorative literature by Governor Radhakrishnan, attracting distinguished attendees from around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Roundup: Rose Shines at Masters, Watson Faces Skepticism, Jets Tighten Grip
Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con
Sports Weekly: From Golf Fiascos to NBA Triumphs
Sports Highlights: Victories, Commitments, and Challenges
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: A New Era in Indigenous Sports