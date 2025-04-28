Gartex Texprocess India: Pioneering the Textile Evolution

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – India's textile industry is undergoing a significant transformation as digitization and sustainability take center stage. Leading this change is Gartex Texprocess India, serving as a hub for textile machinery manufacturers and denim mill owners to showcase cutting-edge innovations.

Gartex Texprocess India is not just another trade expo; it stands as a crucial platform fostering technology and responsible manufacturing in the textile sector. The exhibition brings together over 125 companies representing 300 brands, with a substantial international presence from countries like China, Italy, and Japan.

This year, the event places a spotlight on denim with a dedicated show backed by the Denim Manufacturers Association, aiming to address growing demands for sustainable denim production. Additionally, the focus on innovative fabrics, trims, and digital printing solutions makes the exhibition a must-visit for industry leaders looking for the latest in textile innovation.

