Gunjan Soni Takes the Helm: New Era for YouTube India

Gunjan Soni has been appointed as the Country Managing Director for YouTube India. With over two decades of experience in business and technology, she is set to lead innovation and growth. Previously, she served as Group CEO at ZALORA, contributing significantly in fostering innovation and enhancing user experiences.

In a significant move, YouTube has named Gunjan Soni as the Country Managing Director for India, marking a new chapter for the platform's expansion in the region. Soni brings a wealth of experience, having held key roles at ZALORA, Star India, and Myntra.

With over twenty years in leadership positions across business, technology, and e-commerce, Soni is tasked with driving innovation and growth for YouTube in India. Her previous role at ZALORA as Group CEO saw her spearheading efforts to foster innovation and improve user experiences through innovative models.

Speaking about her new appointment, Soni expressed admiration for YouTube's role in empowering creators and connecting communities across India. Her understanding of the Indian creator economy is expected to pave the way for new opportunities and enhance user engagement on the platform.

