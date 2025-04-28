Supreme Court Grants Passport Return to Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
The Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to retrieve his passport for work-related travel overseas. It also acknowledged investigations by Assam and Maharashtra as complete, permitting an appeal to consolidate FIRs. The case raises issues on derogatory online content against disabled persons, especially involving Allahbadia’s comments.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Ranveer Allahbadia, a well-known podcaster, to retrieve his passport to facilitate international travel for work purposes. This decision comes after the Assam and Maharashtra governments declared the investigation against him concluded.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh advised Allahbadia to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Police Bureau for his passport. The court is set to deliberate on merging the FIRs against him in the next hearing.
The case highlights concerns regarding derogatory online content, especially as it pertains to individuals with disabilities. An NGO has appealed for guidelines to regulate such content, citing incidents involving co-accused Samay Raina and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
