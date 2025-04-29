Mon Mothma's Chaotic Dance: Revolution Amidst Diplomacy

Mon Mothma, initially a secondary character in 'Star Wars', gains significant depth in the 'Andor' series on Disney+.

The show explores her internal conflict, balancing diplomacy and revolutionary impulses, highlighted by a powerful dance scene at a wedding.

Actors Genevieve O'Reilly, Adria Arjona, and Elizabeth Dulau shine, enhancing the roles of women in this complex narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)