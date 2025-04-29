Jackie Chan to be Honored with Career Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival
Famed action star Jackie Chan will receive a career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival. Known for rewriting the rules of Hollywood cinema, Chan's career spans decades with roles as a director, actor, and stuntman. The festival will be held from August 6 to August 16.
Renowned action star Jackie Chan is set to receive the coveted career achievement honor at this year's 78th Locarno Film Festival, officially announced by the event's organizers on Tuesday.
Best known as Asia's top-grossing action star in the 1990s, Chan's impressive portfolio includes directing classics like 'The Fearless Hyena' and 'Police Story'. His influence is so significant that Giona A Nazzaro, the festival's artistic director, acknowledges Chan for transforming Hollywood cinema's approach to action films.
The Locarno Film Festival, taking place from August 6 to 16, will honor Chan's versatile contributions, from his beginnings at the China Drama Academy to his dynamic stunt work and roles that have continuously redefined martial arts cinema and beyond.
