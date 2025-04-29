Left Menu

Jackie Chan to be Honored with Career Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival

Famed action star Jackie Chan will receive a career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival. Known for rewriting the rules of Hollywood cinema, Chan's career spans decades with roles as a director, actor, and stuntman. The festival will be held from August 6 to August 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST
Jackie Chan to be Honored with Career Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival
Jackie Chan
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned action star Jackie Chan is set to receive the coveted career achievement honor at this year's 78th Locarno Film Festival, officially announced by the event's organizers on Tuesday.

Best known as Asia's top-grossing action star in the 1990s, Chan's impressive portfolio includes directing classics like 'The Fearless Hyena' and 'Police Story'. His influence is so significant that Giona A Nazzaro, the festival's artistic director, acknowledges Chan for transforming Hollywood cinema's approach to action films.

The Locarno Film Festival, taking place from August 6 to 16, will honor Chan's versatile contributions, from his beginnings at the China Drama Academy to his dynamic stunt work and roles that have continuously redefined martial arts cinema and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025