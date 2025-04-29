Left Menu

Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Strengthen India-Vietnam Cultural Ties

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will coordinate the transport of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam. This initiative, aimed at strengthening cultural ties, will see the relics showcased in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting Buddhist followers and fostering mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:30 IST
Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Strengthen India-Vietnam Cultural Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister K Durgesh has been appointed to a prestigious international role by the Prime Minister's Office, overseeing the transport and display of Lord Buddha's sacred relics in Vietnam.

The Minister will join Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in coordinating the transfer to Ho Chi Minh City, where the relics will be displayed from May 1 to 6, as stated in an official press release on Tuesday.

The relics will be transported on an Indian Air Force Hercules aircraft for this significant spiritual event. Initiated by a request from the Vietnamese government, this effort aims to strengthen historical and cultural ties between India and Vietnam and is anticipated to draw Buddhist followers, enhancing mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025