Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Strengthen India-Vietnam Cultural Ties
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will coordinate the transport of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam. This initiative, aimed at strengthening cultural ties, will see the relics showcased in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting Buddhist followers and fostering mutual respect.
Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister K Durgesh has been appointed to a prestigious international role by the Prime Minister's Office, overseeing the transport and display of Lord Buddha's sacred relics in Vietnam.
The Minister will join Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in coordinating the transfer to Ho Chi Minh City, where the relics will be displayed from May 1 to 6, as stated in an official press release on Tuesday.
The relics will be transported on an Indian Air Force Hercules aircraft for this significant spiritual event. Initiated by a request from the Vietnamese government, this effort aims to strengthen historical and cultural ties between India and Vietnam and is anticipated to draw Buddhist followers, enhancing mutual respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
