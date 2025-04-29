Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Strengthen India-Vietnam Cultural Ties

Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister K Durgesh has been appointed to a prestigious international role by the Prime Minister's Office, overseeing the transport and display of Lord Buddha's sacred relics in Vietnam.

The Minister will join Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in coordinating the transfer to Ho Chi Minh City, where the relics will be displayed from May 1 to 6, as stated in an official press release on Tuesday.

The relics will be transported on an Indian Air Force Hercules aircraft for this significant spiritual event. Initiated by a request from the Vietnamese government, this effort aims to strengthen historical and cultural ties between India and Vietnam and is anticipated to draw Buddhist followers, enhancing mutual respect.

