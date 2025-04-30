Bangladesh Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das

The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spiritual leader associated with ISKCON, following his arrest five months ago. The arrest was related to charges of disrespecting the national flag of Bangladesh.

Radharaman Das, the vice-president of ISKCON, expressed his joy and welcomed the court's decision during an inauguration event for the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in West Bengal's Digha. He attributed the bail to divine blessings and continued prayers.

The case against Chinmoy Krishna Das was filed on October 31 last year at the Kotwali police station in Chattogram. It involved allegations against Das and several others. Radharaman Das also expressed prayers for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)