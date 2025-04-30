Left Menu

Bangladesh Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das

Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to ISKCON spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, following his arrest for allegedly defaming the national flag. ISKCON's vice-president, Radharaman Das, expressed joy over the decision during an event in West Bengal. The arrest stemmed from a case filed in 2023 implicating Das and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:02 IST
The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spiritual leader associated with ISKCON, following his arrest five months ago. The arrest was related to charges of disrespecting the national flag of Bangladesh.

Radharaman Das, the vice-president of ISKCON, expressed his joy and welcomed the court's decision during an inauguration event for the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in West Bengal's Digha. He attributed the bail to divine blessings and continued prayers.

The case against Chinmoy Krishna Das was filed on October 31 last year at the Kotwali police station in Chattogram. It involved allegations against Das and several others. Radharaman Das also expressed prayers for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

