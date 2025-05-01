Jackie Shroff Inaugurates WAVES 2025, Highlights Cultural Unity

In a grand opening at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, veteran actor Jackie Shroff emphasized the significance of global cultural unity. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in making this event a reality. Shroff described WAVES as "a great opportunity for the world to unite," underscoring its international scope.

WAVES 2025, aiming to boost innovation and growth in the entertainment sectors, including film, gaming, and digital content, is positioned as one of the largest creative gatherings globally. Held from May 1 to 4 at venues such as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, it's expected to draw over 10,000 participants from more than 90 countries.

The summit's inaugural ceremony featured a live orchestra led by Academy Award-winning composer M M Keeravaani, setting a celebratory tone. Indian entertainment icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended, participating in discussions and events. Meanwhile, Shroff paid homage to the victims of a recent terror attack in Kashmir, expressing solidarity and grief.

On another note, Shroff commented on India's digital restrictions affecting Pakistani artists' Instagram accounts, urging non-interference in government policies. The ban, following the Pahalgam tragedy, reflects India's crackdown on Pakistani media perceived to threaten national security. Relations have been tense since 2016, further complicating artistic collaborations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)