Left Menu

Jackie Shroff Inaugurates WAVES 2025, Highlights Cultural Unity

At the opening of WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, Jackie Shroff championed global cultural collaboration. The summit, running from May 1-4, promises growth in entertainment sectors and features performances and panels. Amid celebrations, Shroff also reflected on tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir and recent digital restrictions on Pakistani artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:02 IST
Jackie Shroff Inaugurates WAVES 2025, Highlights Cultural Unity
Jackie Shroff (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand opening at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, veteran actor Jackie Shroff emphasized the significance of global cultural unity. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in making this event a reality. Shroff described WAVES as "a great opportunity for the world to unite," underscoring its international scope.

WAVES 2025, aiming to boost innovation and growth in the entertainment sectors, including film, gaming, and digital content, is positioned as one of the largest creative gatherings globally. Held from May 1 to 4 at venues such as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, it's expected to draw over 10,000 participants from more than 90 countries.

The summit's inaugural ceremony featured a live orchestra led by Academy Award-winning composer M M Keeravaani, setting a celebratory tone. Indian entertainment icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended, participating in discussions and events. Meanwhile, Shroff paid homage to the victims of a recent terror attack in Kashmir, expressing solidarity and grief.

On another note, Shroff commented on India's digital restrictions affecting Pakistani artists' Instagram accounts, urging non-interference in government policies. The ban, following the Pahalgam tragedy, reflects India's crackdown on Pakistani media perceived to threaten national security. Relations have been tense since 2016, further complicating artistic collaborations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025