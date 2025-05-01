Modi Champions Creative Sensitivity at WAVES Summit

Amidst a raging debate over content regulation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the burgeoning role of technology in everyday life, while delivering a keynote at the launch of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, dubbed WAVES. He called on creators to harness the arts—be it music, dance, or storytelling—to sculpt a more compassionate tomorrow.

The summit is conceived as an international platform aiming to establish India as a global cornerstone for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. Modi's remarks resonate as the country's influence continues to expand in film production, digital content, videogames, fashion, music, and live events.

Modi underscored the potential for WAVES to emerge as a nexus for global talent and innovation while emphasizing the need to protect upcoming generations from divisive ideologies. He encouraged young creators to seize the opportunity, dream big, and commit to realizing their visions, supported by government initiatives like Skill India and Startup Support.

(With inputs from agencies.)