Wild Wedding: Cobras Rescued from Dance Performance in Odisha

In a dramatic turn of events, the Odisha forest department successfully rescued three live cobras being used in a wedding dance performance, an official disclosed on Thursday. The incident unfolded at Chhedak village under the limits of Dhamra police station late Wednesday night.

The captivating yet illegal spectacle featured a snake charmer and two performers, who thrilled wedding guests with their lively movements set to a popular 'nagin' song. As they paraded down Dhamra Chandbali Road, they carried the cobras in baskets or by hand, matching steps to rhythmic drum beats and melodies from other musical instruments.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a Bhadrak Wildlife Division team swiftly intervened the procession, confiscating the reptiles. While the identities of those involved are still under investigation, the Special Task Force has been called in to assist. Violations like these, involving the use of wild animals, contravene the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, according to Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Soubhagya Kumar Sahu. No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)