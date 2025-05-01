Left Menu

Wild Wedding: Cobras Rescued from Dance Performance in Odisha

The Odisha forest department rescued three cobras used in a wedding dance performance. The event occurred near Dhamra, and although the snakes were seized, no arrests have been made. Involvement of wild animals violates the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:02 IST
Wild Wedding: Cobras Rescued from Dance Performance in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Odisha forest department successfully rescued three live cobras being used in a wedding dance performance, an official disclosed on Thursday. The incident unfolded at Chhedak village under the limits of Dhamra police station late Wednesday night.

The captivating yet illegal spectacle featured a snake charmer and two performers, who thrilled wedding guests with their lively movements set to a popular 'nagin' song. As they paraded down Dhamra Chandbali Road, they carried the cobras in baskets or by hand, matching steps to rhythmic drum beats and melodies from other musical instruments.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a Bhadrak Wildlife Division team swiftly intervened the procession, confiscating the reptiles. While the identities of those involved are still under investigation, the Special Task Force has been called in to assist. Violations like these, involving the use of wild animals, contravene the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, according to Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Soubhagya Kumar Sahu. No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025