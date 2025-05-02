Left Menu

Hangzhou's Fashion Sports Week: A Fusion of Style, Tech, and Athleticism

The inaugural Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week merges fashion, sports, and technology to redefine athletic lifestyles. Running from April 30 to May 5, the event features core activities and public events designed to boost local retail and tourism while showcasing innovation and industry growth.

The inaugural Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week opened on April 30 and will continue through May 5, taking place at E-Fashion Town in Linping District and Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Centre. Themed 'Infusing Tech with Fashion and Fueling the Future of Sports Consumption,' this event is a collaborative effort orchestrated by the Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province alongside Hangzhou Sport Bureau and local government bodies.

The week-long program, structured around a '1+3+N+1' format, integrates official ceremonies, core sporting events, and community activities. Highlights include a sportswear design competition, a trend showcase, an innovation expo, and public events like a shopping festival and a sports challenge. Olympian champions from Zhejiang add star power as they assume ambassador roles.

The event also stands as a critical lever for economic stimulation, offering voucher programs, limited-edition collections, and free public activities aimed at increasing consumer engagement. With expectations of over 100,000 visitors, it seeks to impact retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors, promoting a new model of consumption-driven growth in China.

