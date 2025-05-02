Hangzhou's Fashion Sports Week: A Fusion of Style, Tech, and Athleticism

The inaugural Zhejiang (Hangzhou) International Fashion Sports Week opened on April 30 and will continue through May 5, taking place at E-Fashion Town in Linping District and Zhejiang Huanglong Sports Centre. Themed 'Infusing Tech with Fashion and Fueling the Future of Sports Consumption,' this event is a collaborative effort orchestrated by the Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province alongside Hangzhou Sport Bureau and local government bodies.

The week-long program, structured around a '1+3+N+1' format, integrates official ceremonies, core sporting events, and community activities. Highlights include a sportswear design competition, a trend showcase, an innovation expo, and public events like a shopping festival and a sports challenge. Olympian champions from Zhejiang add star power as they assume ambassador roles.

The event also stands as a critical lever for economic stimulation, offering voucher programs, limited-edition collections, and free public activities aimed at increasing consumer engagement. With expectations of over 100,000 visitors, it seeks to impact retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors, promoting a new model of consumption-driven growth in China.

