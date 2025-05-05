Karnataka's Crescendo: Sonu Nigam's Controversial Concert Remark Sparks Outrage

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has launched a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam after a controversial remark he made at a recent Bengaluru concert. The statement has incited protests, with local groups demanding an apology.

During an April 25 performance, Nigam allegedly linked a fan's request for a Kannada song to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The incident, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, included victims from Karnataka, sparking further outrage.

Law enforcement has intervened, intensifying investigations and issuing a notice to Nigam to appear for questioning. The KFCC maintains its stance, calling for an apology to the people of Karnataka, as demonstrations in the city continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)