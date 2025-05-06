Odisha's Heartfelt 'Selfie with Mother' Contest Launched
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has introduced a 'selfie with mother' contest to celebrate Mother's Day. Participants can share selfies with their mothers on social media, accompanied by emotional messages using specific hashtags. The contest runs until May 10, with winners announced on May 11.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to celebrate Mother's Day with deeper emotional connections, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has initiated a 'selfie with mother' contest.
The contest invites participants to take a selfie with their mother and post it on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. Accompanying the photo should be a heartfelt message about their relationship, using the hashtags #MoBou, #SelfiewithMother, #Mothersday, and #WCDOdisha. The contest runs until 6 AM on May 10, with the top three entrants rewarded on May 11.
Parida, also in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, encourages Odia people, both local and abroad, to partake in this thoughtful initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Orders Social Media Giants to Remove Unauthorized Rafting Video
Ramdev assures Delhi HC that videos, social media posts related to his 'sharbat jihad' remark will be removed.
Australia's Bold Social Media Ban: A Global Stand Against Big Tech
Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest in Nangloi
Social Media Sparks Controversy: Arrest Over Kashmir Attack Comments