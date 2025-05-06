Left Menu

Odisha's Heartfelt 'Selfie with Mother' Contest Launched

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has introduced a 'selfie with mother' contest to celebrate Mother's Day. Participants can share selfies with their mothers on social media, accompanied by emotional messages using specific hashtags. The contest runs until May 10, with winners announced on May 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to celebrate Mother's Day with deeper emotional connections, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has initiated a 'selfie with mother' contest.

The contest invites participants to take a selfie with their mother and post it on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. Accompanying the photo should be a heartfelt message about their relationship, using the hashtags #MoBou, #SelfiewithMother, #Mothersday, and #WCDOdisha. The contest runs until 6 AM on May 10, with the top three entrants rewarded on May 11.

Parida, also in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, encourages Odia people, both local and abroad, to partake in this thoughtful initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

