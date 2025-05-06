Odisha's Heartfelt 'Selfie with Mother' Contest Launched

In a bid to celebrate Mother's Day with deeper emotional connections, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has initiated a 'selfie with mother' contest.

The contest invites participants to take a selfie with their mother and post it on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. Accompanying the photo should be a heartfelt message about their relationship, using the hashtags #MoBou, #SelfiewithMother, #Mothersday, and #WCDOdisha. The contest runs until 6 AM on May 10, with the top three entrants rewarded on May 11.

Parida, also in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, encourages Odia people, both local and abroad, to partake in this thoughtful initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)