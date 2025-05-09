Left Menu

TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Season 2 Postponed Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

The release of the second season of TVF's 'Very Parivarik', starring Sumeet Vyas, has been delayed due to rising India-Pakistan tensions. TVF expressed solidarity with the nation's sentiment and plans to announce a new date once tensions ease. Additionally, sitarist Rishab Sharma postponed his Indore concert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:59 IST
TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Season 2 Postponed Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Poster of TVF show (Image source: TVF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated second season of 'Very Parivarik', featuring lead actor Sumeet Vyas, has been postponed amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The production company, TVF, announced the delay through social media, stating their alignment with national security concerns and vowing to reveal a new release date when stability is restored.

In a similar vein, renowned sitarist Rishab Sharma has delayed his scheduled concert in Indore. Originally set for May 9, the performance was pushed back due to the ongoing situation. Sharma reached out to fans on Instagram, ensuring that existing tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date, as he collaborates with authorities for future plans.

The developments come in the wake of the Indian Army's robust response to multiple drone and ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the disputed borders. The military operations are a retaliatory move following terrorist attacks, highlighting ongoing strategic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025