TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Season 2 Postponed Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

The much-anticipated second season of 'Very Parivarik', featuring lead actor Sumeet Vyas, has been postponed amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The production company, TVF, announced the delay through social media, stating their alignment with national security concerns and vowing to reveal a new release date when stability is restored.

In a similar vein, renowned sitarist Rishab Sharma has delayed his scheduled concert in Indore. Originally set for May 9, the performance was pushed back due to the ongoing situation. Sharma reached out to fans on Instagram, ensuring that existing tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date, as he collaborates with authorities for future plans.

The developments come in the wake of the Indian Army's robust response to multiple drone and ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the disputed borders. The military operations are a retaliatory move following terrorist attacks, highlighting ongoing strategic tensions.

