Alia Bhatt's Emotional Tribute to Indian Armed Forces Amidst Operation Sindoor

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt expressed heartfelt admiration for the Indian armed forces during heightened tensions with Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor. Her Instagram post highlighted the anxiety and emotional toll on soldiers' families and paid tribute to the bravery of those ensuring national security amidst ongoing military conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:46 IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has shown her support for the Indian armed forces during rising tensions between India and Pakistan due to Operation Sindoor. In an Instagram post, Bhatt conveyed the anxiety that has gripped many as the nation confronts the ongoing military conflict.

Her message also focused on the emotional burden faced by the families of soldiers, emphasizing the bravery required to serve at the border. Bhatt paid tribute to the mothers of soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices and strength during these trying times.

The operation was launched on May 6-7 to retaliate against attacks in Pahalgam, seeking to target terror sites in Pakistan, and resulted in significant loss of life. A ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10, aiming to de-escalate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

