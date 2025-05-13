Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leader's Family Mourns Sudden Loss

The son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife was found dead due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. The 26-year-old, Srinjay Majumdar, was discovered in his New Town flat. No foul play was detected, but stress and existing health issues may have contributed to his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leader's Family Mourns Sudden Loss
Tragedy struck the family of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh when the son of his wife, Rinku Majumdar, was found dead in a flat in New Town on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Srinjay Majumdar, had been suffering from acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis, as confirmed by an autopsy.

The 26-year-old was first taken to a private hospital where he was declared 'brought dead.' Police investigations confirmed no signs of foul play, but noted the presence of friends, including his girlfriend, at the flat the night before. Stress and existing neurological conditions might have exacerbated his health issues.

Both Rinku Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh expressed their grief over the loss, with Ghosh lamenting his untimely demise. Majumdar's struggles during her mother's remarriage are suspected to have added to his distress. A case is registered at the Techno City Police Station as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

