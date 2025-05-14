Left Menu

Kerala's New 'K' Logo: A Unified Brand for Green Industry Growth

Kerala has introduced a new light green 'K' logo for all establishments under its Department of Industries & Commerce. The branding reflects the state's focus on sustainability and technology-driven growth, marking Kerala as a favorable destination for knowledge-based enterprises. This initiative involves rebranding various public sector enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST
Kerala's New 'K' Logo: A Unified Brand for Green Industry Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Department of Industries & Commerce has launched a state-wide branding initiative with a new 'K' logo, symbolizing growth and sustainability. The light green logo represents Kerala's commitment to eco-friendly and competitive business practices.

Industries Minister P Rajeev, who unveiled the logo, emphasized its role in boosting Kerala's emerging industrial identity. The rebranding is part of a broader transformation, highlighting the state's increasing appeal as a hub for sustainable and knowledge-driven enterprises.

The initiative will unify the brand image across various public and commercial entities, showcasing Kerala's natural beauty and innovative approach. The 'K' logo reflects trustworthiness and high standards, with its design indicating speed and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025