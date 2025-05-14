Kerala's New 'K' Logo: A Unified Brand for Green Industry Growth
Kerala has introduced a new light green 'K' logo for all establishments under its Department of Industries & Commerce. The branding reflects the state's focus on sustainability and technology-driven growth, marking Kerala as a favorable destination for knowledge-based enterprises. This initiative involves rebranding various public sector enterprises.
Kerala's Department of Industries & Commerce has launched a state-wide branding initiative with a new 'K' logo, symbolizing growth and sustainability. The light green logo represents Kerala's commitment to eco-friendly and competitive business practices.
Industries Minister P Rajeev, who unveiled the logo, emphasized its role in boosting Kerala's emerging industrial identity. The rebranding is part of a broader transformation, highlighting the state's increasing appeal as a hub for sustainable and knowledge-driven enterprises.
The initiative will unify the brand image across various public and commercial entities, showcasing Kerala's natural beauty and innovative approach. The 'K' logo reflects trustworthiness and high standards, with its design indicating speed and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
