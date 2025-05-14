West Bengal Unveils Global Cultural Park Initiative

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the Cabinet's approval for the establishment of an international standard park over 25 acres in New Town. The park, named International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park, or IITEC, will serve as a significant cultural hub, drawing artists from around the globe to perform and exhibit.

Emphasizing the innovative concept of a 'concert economy', Banerjee highlighted that the park's infrastructure would support various cultural events and exhibitions. This initiative is seen as a catalyst for boosting tourism and creativity in the region. The state has also taken steps to improve industrial growth, with the Cabinet approving land allotments for steel companies, promising substantial investments and job creation.

Beyond the cultural park, the Cabinet allocated 2,515 acres for industrial development across key districts, promising over 70,000 jobs. In tandem, new shopping malls will offer space for self-help groups, supporting artisans, weavers, and the MSME sector. Land allotment for malls in 11 out of 23 districts has been approved, aiming to foster economic growth and community development.

