Left Menu

West Bengal Unveils Global Cultural Park Initiative

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the approval of a 25-acre International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park in New Town, aiming to host global artists. The initiative is expected to enhance tourism and create jobs, alongside the allotment of industrial land for steel companies across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST
West Bengal Unveils Global Cultural Park Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the Cabinet's approval for the establishment of an international standard park over 25 acres in New Town. The park, named International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park, or IITEC, will serve as a significant cultural hub, drawing artists from around the globe to perform and exhibit.

Emphasizing the innovative concept of a 'concert economy', Banerjee highlighted that the park's infrastructure would support various cultural events and exhibitions. This initiative is seen as a catalyst for boosting tourism and creativity in the region. The state has also taken steps to improve industrial growth, with the Cabinet approving land allotments for steel companies, promising substantial investments and job creation.

Beyond the cultural park, the Cabinet allocated 2,515 acres for industrial development across key districts, promising over 70,000 jobs. In tandem, new shopping malls will offer space for self-help groups, supporting artisans, weavers, and the MSME sector. Land allotment for malls in 11 out of 23 districts has been approved, aiming to foster economic growth and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025