Miss World 2025 Contestants Embark on Cultural Odyssey in Telangana

The Miss World 2025 contestants commenced a cultural exploration on Wednesday, visiting Telangana's revered Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple. These visits provided a deep dive into the state's rich traditions, with the contestants donning traditional sarees and participating in cultural rituals.

Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the tour began with a grand welcome at the Ramappa Temple, highlighted by traditional Kommu Koya dances. The contestants marveled at the temple's architectural nuances, learning about its Kakatiya heritage and innovative engineering feats.

The experience extended further with visits to the Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal and the historic Warangal Fort, where a sound and light show captivated the visitors. This event is part of Telangana's strategic move to boost its international profile and attract global investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)