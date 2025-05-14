Chhattisgarh's Cultural Heritage: Inauguration of the First Tribal Museum

In a significant cultural milestone, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the state's first tribal museum in Raipur on Wednesday. The facility, encompassing ten acres, is poised to become a central hub for tourism and research while preserving tribal traditions.

The museum, located in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, is a grand and visually appealing space. According to an official statement, it will serve as a bridge connecting the younger generation with their ancestral roots, displaying the lifestyle, costumes, folk art, customs, and religious beliefs of Chhattisgarh's diverse tribal communities.

The state boasts a rich tapestry of 43 tribal communities, each with its unique identity. The museum features 14 themed galleries, offering comprehensive insights into these communities. Tribal Development Minister Ramvichar Netam noted that visitors can learn comprehensive information about each tribal group in Chhattisgarh under one roof. The inauguration was also attended by Assembly Speaker Raman Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)