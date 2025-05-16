Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Growth and Heritage

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, with a grand celebration led by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang. The day featured a Tiranga rally culminating at Paljor Stadium, attended by thousands from all six districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, emphasizing Sikkim's strides in multiple sectors. Once a protectorate, Sikkim officially joined India in 1975, and has since demonstrated notable socio-economic development.

Describing the past five decades as one of resilience and growth, Chief Minister Tamang and Governor Mathur reaffirmed Sikkim's commitment to becoming a golden, prosperous state inspired by cultural richness and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)