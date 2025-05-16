Left Menu

Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Growth and Heritage

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day, highlighting its journey marked by resilience, cultural preservation, and socio-economic growth. Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang lauded the state's progress, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India. Sikkim's commitment to sustainability and inclusivity was celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:48 IST
Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Growth and Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, with a grand celebration led by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang. The day featured a Tiranga rally culminating at Paljor Stadium, attended by thousands from all six districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, emphasizing Sikkim's strides in multiple sectors. Once a protectorate, Sikkim officially joined India in 1975, and has since demonstrated notable socio-economic development.

Describing the past five decades as one of resilience and growth, Chief Minister Tamang and Governor Mathur reaffirmed Sikkim's commitment to becoming a golden, prosperous state inspired by cultural richness and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025