Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Historic International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for a landmark International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a historic participation, aiming to break the current record of 1.53 lakh participants set in Surat in 2023. Preparations are underway to host approximately 2.5 lakh yoga practitioners along the coastline from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam Beach.

The theme 'Yogandhra-2025' envisions a month-long campaign leading up to the event, seeking to involve at least two crore people statewide. The initiative aims to instill yoga as a fundamental practice across Andhra Pradesh, reinforced by a coordinated effort with the health and central government departments.

