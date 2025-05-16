Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Historic International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh aims for a record-breaking International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21, led by PM Narendra Modi. Under 'Yogandhra-2025,' the state plans a month-long campaign involving millions, promoting yoga as a fundamental responsibility. The event could surpass the record set by Surat in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for a landmark International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a historic participation, aiming to break the current record of 1.53 lakh participants set in Surat in 2023. Preparations are underway to host approximately 2.5 lakh yoga practitioners along the coastline from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam Beach.

The theme 'Yogandhra-2025' envisions a month-long campaign leading up to the event, seeking to involve at least two crore people statewide. The initiative aims to instill yoga as a fundamental practice across Andhra Pradesh, reinforced by a coordinated effort with the health and central government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

