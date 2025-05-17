Sweden's KAJ Heats Up Eurovision with Sauna Anthem Amid Controversies

Sweden's comedy trio KAJ is tipped to win the Eurovision Song Contest this Saturday in Basel with their quirky entry, 'Bara Bada Bastu,' a song celebrating saunas. The upbeat tune has captivated bookies, giving Sweden a 42% chance of clinching its eighth victory and surpassing Ireland's record.

The contest, an annual celebration of European music, is under scrutiny this year due to Israel's participation amid its ongoing military offensive in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian activists are pushing for Israel's exclusion, accusing the European Broadcasting Union of inconsistency in allowing Israel while barring Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

More than 160 million viewers are anticipated to watch the event, underscoring its global appeal despite the political tensions. Organizers stress Eurovision's core values of diversity and inclusion, hoping music can transcend political divides even as the shadows of conflict loom over the festivities.

