Sweden's KAJ Heats Up Eurovision with Sauna Anthem Amid Controversies

Sweden, led by comedy trio KAJ, is the favorite to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel with their sauna-themed song. The event faces controversies due to Israel's participation amidst its military actions in Gaza. Protests call for Israel's exclusion, while Eurovision aims to uphold its political neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's comedy trio KAJ is tipped to win the Eurovision Song Contest this Saturday in Basel with their quirky entry, 'Bara Bada Bastu,' a song celebrating saunas. The upbeat tune has captivated bookies, giving Sweden a 42% chance of clinching its eighth victory and surpassing Ireland's record.

The contest, an annual celebration of European music, is under scrutiny this year due to Israel's participation amid its ongoing military offensive in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian activists are pushing for Israel's exclusion, accusing the European Broadcasting Union of inconsistency in allowing Israel while barring Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

More than 160 million viewers are anticipated to watch the event, underscoring its global appeal despite the political tensions. Organizers stress Eurovision's core values of diversity and inclusion, hoping music can transcend political divides even as the shadows of conflict loom over the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

