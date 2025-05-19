Left Menu

A Love Story with Sci-Fi Twist: 'The Last Mermaid' Unveiled

Actors Jessica Truong and Jack McEvoy star in 'The Last Mermaid', a romantic sci-fi film by Coz Greenop. The film, shot in Vietnam, follows a writer's romance with a woman hiding a dark secret. It was completed with substantial Vietnamese support and is seeking international distribution at Cannes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:41 IST
Representative image (Pic source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Jessica Truong and Jack McEvoy take the spotlight in 'The Last Mermaid', a new romantic drama intertwined with science fiction elements by British director Coz Greenop. The filming wrapped up in Vietnam, and Greenop, known for 'The Last Heist', is currently in Cannes to negotiate international distribution of the indie film, according to Deadline.

Produced by Mont Fort Films in collaboration with Greenop's Green 13 Films, the movie was filmed with considerable backing from the Vietnamese Film Commission. Producers Christina de la Sala and Donny Chen supported Greenop, who also directed 'Dark Beacon' and 'House Red', in bringing his vision to life in Vietnam's stunning locales.

The film, penned by Greenop, centers on a young grieving writer, Aron (played by McEvoy), who journeys through Vietnam and finds romance with a character played by Truong, who conceals a mysterious and ancient secret. Greenop shared that filming in Vietnam was both an awe-inspiring and physically demanding experience, and praised the collaboration with his cast as immensely rewarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

