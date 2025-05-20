Hyderabad and Alibaug Welcomes New Luxury Hospitality Ventures

ITC Hotels has entered into an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to open a new property, 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally', in Hyderabad, a move that strengthens its presence in Telangana. The 155-key hotel signifies ITC's commitment to growing its footprint in emerging markets.

Currently, ITC Hotels boasts two properties in Hyderabad: the ITC Kakatiya, with 188 keys, and the ITC Kohenur, with 274 keys. Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding deeper into tier 2 and tier 3 markets to offer travelers unique local experiences.

On the same day, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced the launch of the Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra. The 156-key hotel marks the company's debut in the Alibaug market, reinforcing IHCL's growth in Mumbai's leisure sector. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, highlighted the expansion as a step towards building the brand's presence in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)