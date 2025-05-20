Left Menu

Hyderabad and Alibaug Welcomes New Luxury Hospitality Ventures

ITC Hotels has partnered with KAC Palm Exotica to introduce 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally' in Hyderabad. This marks its entry into Telangana with a 155-key hotel. Meanwhile, IHCL unveiled the 156-key Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra, expanding its presence in this sought-after leisure destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:50 IST
Hyderabad and Alibaug Welcomes New Luxury Hospitality Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels has entered into an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to open a new property, 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally', in Hyderabad, a move that strengthens its presence in Telangana. The 155-key hotel signifies ITC's commitment to growing its footprint in emerging markets.

Currently, ITC Hotels boasts two properties in Hyderabad: the ITC Kakatiya, with 188 keys, and the ITC Kohenur, with 274 keys. Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding deeper into tier 2 and tier 3 markets to offer travelers unique local experiences.

On the same day, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced the launch of the Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra. The 156-key hotel marks the company's debut in the Alibaug market, reinforcing IHCL's growth in Mumbai's leisure sector. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, highlighted the expansion as a step towards building the brand's presence in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025