Hyderabad and Alibaug Welcomes New Luxury Hospitality Ventures
ITC Hotels has partnered with KAC Palm Exotica to introduce 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally' in Hyderabad. This marks its entry into Telangana with a 155-key hotel. Meanwhile, IHCL unveiled the 156-key Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra, expanding its presence in this sought-after leisure destination.
ITC Hotels has entered into an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to open a new property, 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally', in Hyderabad, a move that strengthens its presence in Telangana. The 155-key hotel signifies ITC's commitment to growing its footprint in emerging markets.
Currently, ITC Hotels boasts two properties in Hyderabad: the ITC Kakatiya, with 188 keys, and the ITC Kohenur, with 274 keys. Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding deeper into tier 2 and tier 3 markets to offer travelers unique local experiences.
On the same day, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced the launch of the Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra. The 156-key hotel marks the company's debut in the Alibaug market, reinforcing IHCL's growth in Mumbai's leisure sector. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, highlighted the expansion as a step towards building the brand's presence in Maharashtra.
