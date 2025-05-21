Left Menu

United Front: Karnataka's Gift of Kumki Elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka has gifted six Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh, aiming to curb increasing human-elephant conflicts. Four elephants were handed over in a ceremony attended by Andhra's Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan. These trained elephants will help manage rogue herds disrupting farmlands and threatening human safety in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:09 IST
On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of interstate cooperation to mitigate the rising human-elephant conflicts. In support, Karnataka transferred six trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh, with four being handed over during a ceremony attended by Andhra's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan.

The gifted Kumki elephants are intended to manage rogue elephant herds in Andhra Pradesh that have been damaging farmlands and posing threats to human safety. The elephants will work to redirect wild herds back into forest territories, reducing the chances of conflicts with human populations.

Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude for Karnataka's assistance and praised their proactive measures in conflict mitigation. He also highlighted ongoing knowledge sharing and emphasized the significance of this cooperation in strengthening the relationship between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

