United Front: Karnataka's Gift of Kumki Elephants to Andhra Pradesh

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of interstate cooperation to mitigate the rising human-elephant conflicts. In support, Karnataka transferred six trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh, with four being handed over during a ceremony attended by Andhra's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan.

The gifted Kumki elephants are intended to manage rogue elephant herds in Andhra Pradesh that have been damaging farmlands and posing threats to human safety. The elephants will work to redirect wild herds back into forest territories, reducing the chances of conflicts with human populations.

Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude for Karnataka's assistance and praised their proactive measures in conflict mitigation. He also highlighted ongoing knowledge sharing and emphasized the significance of this cooperation in strengthening the relationship between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)