Taming Elephants, Strengthening Bonds: Karnataka Aids Andhra Pradesh with Kumki Elephants
Karnataka has handed over four Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh to help tackle increasing human-elephant conflicts. This move emphasizes interstate cooperation for wildlife management, and Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM, lauded Karnataka's efforts. The elephants will be used to control rogue herds, improving human safety and forest protection.
Karnataka is stepping up efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflicts by providing Andhra Pradesh with Kumki elephants, a trained deterrent against stray herds damaging crops and endangering lives. At a recent event, Karnataka delivered four Kumki elephants, with two more to follow, as a gesture of interstate cooperation.
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, expressed gratitude towards Karnataka, praising its proactive measures in wildlife management. The elephants will play a crucial role in guiding rogue herds away from populated areas, bolstering both agricultural protection and human safety.
Kalyan highlighted the broader implications of this collaboration, noting that the Kumki elephants will also contribute to forest wealth protection, anti-poaching operations, and enhance eco-tourism. A dedicated training and care center in Chittoor further underscores Andhra's commitment to effective wildlife management and conservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
