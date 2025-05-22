Tragic Drowning: Four Young Girls Lost to Bakulahi's Waters
Four young girls, including three sisters, tragically drowned in the Bakulahi River while collecting clay. The incident took place near Cheti Singh Ka Purwa village. The girls, Swati, Sandhya, Chandni, and Priyanshi, were engaged in a traditional practice when they waded into deeper waters, leading to their untimely deaths.
The tragic incident occurred near Cheti Singh Ka Purwa village, around 70 km from the district headquarters, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai.
The victims, identified as Swati (13), Sandhya (11), and Chandni (6), all sisters from Jalalpur Dihwa village, along with their neighbor Priyanshi (7), ventured into deep water while engaging in a traditional clay collection practice. Despite local efforts to save them, all four succumbed to the river's depths. The authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
