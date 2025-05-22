Uttar Pradesh Medical College to Honor Iconic Leader Ahilyabai Holkar

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that a medical college in Auraiya would be named after the renowned leader Ahilyabai Holkar. This decision aims to honor her legacy and contributions to society, particularly in empowering women and strengthening governance.

Criticizing past administrations, Adityanath accused them of attempting to create divisions among historical figures based on caste, creed, and religion. He specifically referred to the previous Samajwadi Party government, which he claimed tried to rename significant institutions associated with Holkar's legacy.

Highlighting the new government's commitment to the 'nation first' ideology, Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence. Celebrating Holkar's life, he emphasized her efforts in rebuilding temples and promoting societal welfare, marking her as a forerunner in women empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)