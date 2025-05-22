Rap Battle: Vedan's Musical Rebellion Amid Casteist Criticism

In a contentious exchange, Vedan, a renowned rapper and songwriter, has come under fire for allegedly casteist comments made by Hindu Aikyavedi leader K P Sasikala. Sasikala's remarks, which undercut the association between rap music and SC/ST communities, have been criticized for attempting to brand Vedan as an extremist.

Vedan, whose legal name is Hirandas Murali, suggested that the attacks on him highlight both the impact of his music and the reluctance of some to see progress from marginalized communities. Sasikala's stance has sparked further discussion on art and cultural identity in India.

Further inflaming the issue, CPI(M) veteran P Jayarajan condemned Sasikala's commentary as caste abuse, urging police action against her. The incident underlines the ongoing cultural and social debates in India, particularly concerning the intersection of art and political expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)