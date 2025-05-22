Miss World 2025 Contestants Dazzle at Talent Grand Finale and Cultural Immersion in Telangana
The Miss World 2025 contestants mesmerized audiences with dazzling performances at the Talent Grand Finale. Highlights included Miss Indonesia's piano recital and Miss India's 'Dhol Baje' song. The event also featured an immersive cultural experience at Telangana’s Shilparamam arts village, showcasing traditional Indian arts and crafts.
The Miss World 2025 Talent Grand Finale saw contestants dazzling the audience with performances ranging from piano recitals to Bollywood hits. During the event, Miss Indonesia topped the competition with her impressive piano skills, while Miss Cameroon and Miss Italy took second and third positions with their singing and ballet dance acts, respectively.
In addition to the performances, the beauty queens got a firsthand experience of Telangana's rich cultural heritage. At the Shilparamam arts and crafts village, they engaged with traditional artisans, learning crafts like pottery and painting and participating in folk dances like Kolatam. This cultural immersion provided insight into the enduring legacy of India's artisanal traditions.
The contestants also played a role in promoting Telangana's tourism, visiting iconic sites such as Charminar and Ramappa Temple. Their interactions with local communities, including women self-help groups and residential school students, highlighted the socio-economic empowerment and cultural diversity of the region.
