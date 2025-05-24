Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Late Actor-Model Mukul Dev

Actor-model Mukul Dev passed away at 54, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning. His brother Rahul Dev announced his cremation in Delhi. Mukul's work ranged from TV to films like 'Son of Sardaar 2'. Industry friends, including Vindu Dara Singh and Manoj Bajpayee, shared heartfelt tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:51 IST
Rahul Dev, Mukul Dev (Photo/Instagram/@rahuldevofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and model Mukul Dev passed away on Friday at the age of 54. The specific circumstances and cause of his death are yet to be determined.

His brother, actor Rahul Dev, announced Mukul's passing on Instagram, stating that the cremation will take place on Saturday evening at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi. "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night..He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM," Rahul's message read.

Mukul Dev was well-known for his roles in television series like 'Gharwali Uparwali', 'Kasshish', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai', and 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', as well as films such as 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', and 'Jai Ho'. His final film 'Son of Sardaar 2' is pending release.

Tributes from the entertainment world began emerging soon after the news broke. Actor Vindu Dara Singh penned a heartfelt message on X, expressing his sorrow. "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid his respects, posting a black and white photo of Mukul and offering condolences to his family. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

