Om Birla Celebrates India's Opportunities and Tributes to Tribal Icons

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's potential at Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce's Platinum Jubilee in Jamshedpur. With reforms and industry-friendly policies, India can lead globally. Birla also paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda, celebrating Jharkhand's culture and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:17 IST
Om Birla Celebrates India's Opportunities and Tributes to Tribal Icons
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a speech delivered at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jamshedpur, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded India as a burgeoning land of opportunities amidst a globally competitive landscape.

Birla attributed the nation's potential to its intellectual capabilities, innovative spirit, and a formidable pool of young talent that positions it as a global leader. He emphasized ongoing government efforts towards economic reforms and policies conducive to industry growth.

In addition to his address, Birla paid homage to the tribal hero Birsa Munda in Ranchi, highlighting Jharkhand's cultural significance and rapid modernization.

