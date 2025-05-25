Scandal in Mandsaur: National Leader Arrested

A scandal erupted in Mandsaur after a video featuring Manoharlal Dhakad, a now-former national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha, surfaced online.

The video showed Dhakad in a compromising position with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, leading to his arrest by Bhanpura police on Sunday.

The Mahasabha has since removed Dhakad from his position, as the vehicle involved in the incident was found to be registered in his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)