Left Menu

Scandal in Mandsaur: National Leader Arrested

Manoharlal Dhakad from Mandsaur was arrested after a compromising video with a woman went viral. He was the national secretary of Dhakad Mahasabha, which has since dismissed him. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the involved car is registered to Dhakad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:08 IST
Scandal in Mandsaur: National Leader Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A scandal erupted in Mandsaur after a video featuring Manoharlal Dhakad, a now-former national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha, surfaced online.

The video showed Dhakad in a compromising position with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, leading to his arrest by Bhanpura police on Sunday.

The Mahasabha has since removed Dhakad from his position, as the vehicle involved in the incident was found to be registered in his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025