The illustrious World Trade Center in Moscow hosted the BRICS International Awards 2025, a significant event honoring Maestro Igor Evard and Dr. Shabir Hassan for their contributions to global culture and science.

Attended by world leaders and change-makers, the ceremony underscored the pivotal role of culture and education in international diplomacy. Maestro Evard was recognized for his groundbreaking work in symphonic music and cultural philosophy, while Dr. Hassan was lauded for his advancements in biotechnology and educational collaboration.

The event, themed 'Cultural Projects as a Tool for Integrating the BRICS Plus Countries,' showcased an inspiring array of performances and speeches, celebrating cross-cultural unity and the power of intellect and artistry to shape a collaborative future.

