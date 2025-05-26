In Harmony: Celebrating Global Culture and Science at the BRICS International Awards 2025
The BRICS International Awards 2025, held at Moscow's World Trade Center, honored Maestro Igor Evard and Dr. Shabir Hassan for their exceptional contributions to cultural and scientific innovation. The event emphasized the growing importance of cross-cultural collaboration, featuring global leaders and celebrating the unity of science and music in global progress.
- Country:
- Russia
The illustrious World Trade Center in Moscow hosted the BRICS International Awards 2025, a significant event honoring Maestro Igor Evard and Dr. Shabir Hassan for their contributions to global culture and science.
Attended by world leaders and change-makers, the ceremony underscored the pivotal role of culture and education in international diplomacy. Maestro Evard was recognized for his groundbreaking work in symphonic music and cultural philosophy, while Dr. Hassan was lauded for his advancements in biotechnology and educational collaboration.
The event, themed 'Cultural Projects as a Tool for Integrating the BRICS Plus Countries,' showcased an inspiring array of performances and speeches, celebrating cross-cultural unity and the power of intellect and artistry to shape a collaborative future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BRICS
- Awards
- Culture
- Science
- Igor Evard
- Shabir Hassan
- Moscow
- Education
- Collaboration
- Unity
ALSO READ
Poland orders closure of Russian consulate in Krakow, citing arson attack blamed on Moscow, reports AP.
Sailing Towards Collaboration: Moscow and Sao Paulo Unite for Eco-Friendly River Transport
Beneath Moscow: The Architectural Marvel of the Moscow Metro
Serbia's Accelerated EU Ambitions: A Balancing Act with Moscow
Moscow Court Convicts Election Monitor Leader Amid Crackdown