Left Menu

Blockbuster Hits Fuel Box Office Record Over Memorial Day Weekend

Over Memorial Day weekend, live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' set a U.S. box office record of $326.7 million. Despite pandemic setbacks, the success showcases the enduring appeal of moviegoing, with family-friendly and action films driving global sales and signaling a hopeful summer for theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:10 IST
Blockbuster Hits Fuel Box Office Record Over Memorial Day Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise starring in the latest 'Mission: Impossible' installment drew moviegoers in droves, breaking the U.S. box office record for Memorial Day weekend.

The top 10 films amassed $326.7 million from Friday to Monday, surpassing the 2013 record of $314.3 million. This milestone offers a positive outlook for the film industry, which continues to grapple with post-pandemic challenges and competition from streaming services.

The diverse lineup of films catered to various audiences, demonstrating the continued cultural relevance of cinema. With upcoming releases like a new 'Superman' movie and 'F1' starring Brad Pitt, theaters anticipate maintaining this momentum through the summer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025