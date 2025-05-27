Blockbuster Hits Fuel Box Office Record Over Memorial Day Weekend

Walt Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise starring in the latest 'Mission: Impossible' installment drew moviegoers in droves, breaking the U.S. box office record for Memorial Day weekend.

The top 10 films amassed $326.7 million from Friday to Monday, surpassing the 2013 record of $314.3 million. This milestone offers a positive outlook for the film industry, which continues to grapple with post-pandemic challenges and competition from streaming services.

The diverse lineup of films catered to various audiences, demonstrating the continued cultural relevance of cinema. With upcoming releases like a new 'Superman' movie and 'F1' starring Brad Pitt, theaters anticipate maintaining this momentum through the summer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)