Presley Chweneyagae: A Stalwart of South African Cinema Passes Away

Presley Chweneyagae, the prominent South African actor renowned for his leading role in the Oscar-winning 2005 film 'Tsotsi', has passed away at the age of 40. Chweneyagae became a household name as the star of the movie, which brought international acclaim to South African cinema.

The news of his death was confirmed by his talent agency MLA on Tuesday, citing a significant loss to the arts community. 'His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain integral to his legacy,' remarked MLA CEO Nina Morris Lee. Details surrounding the cause of his death were not disclosed.

Chweneyagae's career spanned three decades and included remarkable contributions to theatre, television, and film. He was also an accomplished writer and director, co-authoring the renowned stage play 'Relativity'. The South African government and various industry organizations have lauded Chweneyagae's impact, hailing him as a 'true legend of South African Cinema'.

(With inputs from agencies.)