Controversy at Shirui Festival: A Bus, A Name, and a State's Denial

The Manipur administration refuted claims of deliberately covering the state's name on a transport bus during the Shirui Festival. An incident involving a bus carrying journalists sparked criticism. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate, with promises of action to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Manipur administration has categorically denied allegations that the state's name was intentionally hidden on a state road transport bus during the Shirui Festival in Ukhrul.

According to the administration's statement, the festival drew approximately 1.70 lakh visitors due to the meticulous security and peaceful environment provided. However, an incident on May 20, when a bus carrying journalists was stopped and its signage allegedly obscured, has attracted widespread criticism.

To address the situation, the governor has set up an inquiry committee to investigate. The administration assures that appropriate actions will be taken against those responsible once the report is finalized, pledging that similar incidents will not recur in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

