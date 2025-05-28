Controversy at Shirui Festival: A Bus, A Name, and a State's Denial

In a recent development, the Manipur administration has categorically denied allegations that the state's name was intentionally hidden on a state road transport bus during the Shirui Festival in Ukhrul.

According to the administration's statement, the festival drew approximately 1.70 lakh visitors due to the meticulous security and peaceful environment provided. However, an incident on May 20, when a bus carrying journalists was stopped and its signage allegedly obscured, has attracted widespread criticism.

To address the situation, the governor has set up an inquiry committee to investigate. The administration assures that appropriate actions will be taken against those responsible once the report is finalized, pledging that similar incidents will not recur in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)