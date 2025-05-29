Left Menu

Philippines Opens Doors: Visa-Free Travel For Indians

The Philippines has introduced a visa-free policy for Indian passport holders, permitting a stay of up to 14 days. This initiative aims to enhance tourism by offering ease of travel. The move is expected to draw interest, particularly from young, budget-conscious travelers, expanding the country's presence as a key holiday destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Philippines is set to become a more attractive travel destination for Indian tourists, following its new visa-free policy allowing Indian passport holders to stay for up to 14 days.

Experts highlight that this ease of access is a major factor for destination choice, a strategic move anticipated to boost interest, especially from young and budget-conscious travelers seeking tropical escapes.

Industry leaders emphasize that combining visa-free travel with direct flights and affordable attractions will further strengthen tourism ties, with the announcement seen as a way to capitalize on India's growing outbound travel market. The policy underscores a commitment to unlocking potential in the Southeast Asian travel corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

