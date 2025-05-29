Philippines Opens Doors: Visa-Free Travel For Indians

The Philippines is set to become a more attractive travel destination for Indian tourists, following its new visa-free policy allowing Indian passport holders to stay for up to 14 days.

Experts highlight that this ease of access is a major factor for destination choice, a strategic move anticipated to boost interest, especially from young and budget-conscious travelers seeking tropical escapes.

Industry leaders emphasize that combining visa-free travel with direct flights and affordable attractions will further strengthen tourism ties, with the announcement seen as a way to capitalize on India's growing outbound travel market. The policy underscores a commitment to unlocking potential in the Southeast Asian travel corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)