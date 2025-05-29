Philippines Opens Doors: Visa-Free Travel For Indians
The Philippines has introduced a visa-free policy for Indian passport holders, permitting a stay of up to 14 days. This initiative aims to enhance tourism by offering ease of travel. The move is expected to draw interest, particularly from young, budget-conscious travelers, expanding the country's presence as a key holiday destination.
- Country:
- India
The Philippines is set to become a more attractive travel destination for Indian tourists, following its new visa-free policy allowing Indian passport holders to stay for up to 14 days.
Experts highlight that this ease of access is a major factor for destination choice, a strategic move anticipated to boost interest, especially from young and budget-conscious travelers seeking tropical escapes.
Industry leaders emphasize that combining visa-free travel with direct flights and affordable attractions will further strengthen tourism ties, with the announcement seen as a way to capitalize on India's growing outbound travel market. The policy underscores a commitment to unlocking potential in the Southeast Asian travel corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wisconsin Judge's Indictment Sparks Immigration Policy Clash
Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention, reports AP.
Switzerland Eyes Immigration Curbs Amid EU Deal
A federal judge says Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri can be released from immigration detention as his case proceeds, reports AP.
Suspending Habeas Corpus: A New Frontier in U.S. Immigration Policy?