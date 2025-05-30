Left Menu

Farewell to the Poet of Emotions

H S Venkatesha Murthy, famed Kannada poet and playwright, passed away at age 80. Known for his significant contributions to Kannada literature, Murthy's work spanned multiple genres, earning him several accolades. The Karnataka government ordered his last rites to be conducted with full honors in recognition of his impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:11 IST
Murthy
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed Kannada poet and playwright H S Venkatesha Murthy, affectionately known as 'HSV', has passed away at the age of 80. He succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital, leaving behind a profound legacy in Kannada literature.

Murthy's work encompassed diverse genres including poetry, drama, children's literature, and film writing. With a career stretching over three decades, his poetry was often performed on popular musical stages in Karnataka. His passion for literature earned him numerous accolades, and he served as the president of the 85th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

In tribute to Murthy's immense contributions, the Karnataka government announced that his last rites would be observed with full police honors. Prominent figures like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed their condolences, highlighting Murthy's enriching impact on Kannada literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

