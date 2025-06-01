Left Menu

PSG Fans Raise Awareness with 'Stop Genocide in Gaza' Banner at Champions League Final

During the Champions League final, PSG supporters raised a banner reading 'Stop genocide in Gaza'. This action, along with Palestinian scarves and flags, highlights their anti-war stance. The move may cause tension in Munich, where support for Israel is strong. UEFA fines might follow due to regulations against political messages.

Updated: 01-06-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 03:32 IST
  • Germany

At the Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain fans unveiled a banner calling for an end to genocide in Gaza. The display came shortly after player Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal in a commanding 5-0 victory against former team Inter Milan. Many fans also waved Palestinian flags and scarves, signaling their stance.

Supporters of PSG have a history of advocating for Gaza peace initiatives. In a previous match against Atlético Madrid, they showcased a large 'Free Palestine' banner. Such actions, however, might stir controversy in Munich, where the city's administration prominently flies Israeli flags.

UEFA may impose financial penalties on PSG. Their regulations strictly prohibit provocative political, ideological, or religious messages at sports events. This demonstration, set against the backdrop of Israel's stringent blockade and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, might attract a 10,000 euro fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

