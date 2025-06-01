Left Menu

Miss World Americas Jessica Pedroso: Beauty Queen with a Purpose

Jessica Pedroso, Miss World Americas, won the 72nd Miss World contest in Hyderabad, symbolizing hope and resilience for the Americas. The Brazilian beauty aims to use her title for advocacy across the continent, emphasizing unity and empowerment. Her 'Beauty with a Purpose' mission seeks to amplify marginalized voices.

Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of elegance and purpose, Jessica Pedroso walked into the spotlight, clinching the Miss World Americas title at the 72nd Miss World contest in Hyderabad.

The Brazilian beauty queen views her achievement as a platform to advance meaningful causes across the Americas rather than just personal victory.

Pedroso emphasized a collective sense of empowerment, urging all contestants to embrace purpose-driven lives and highlighting the power of unity in diversity.

