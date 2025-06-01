Miss World Americas Jessica Pedroso: Beauty Queen with a Purpose

In a dazzling display of elegance and purpose, Jessica Pedroso walked into the spotlight, clinching the Miss World Americas title at the 72nd Miss World contest in Hyderabad.

The Brazilian beauty queen views her achievement as a platform to advance meaningful causes across the Americas rather than just personal victory.

Pedroso emphasized a collective sense of empowerment, urging all contestants to embrace purpose-driven lives and highlighting the power of unity in diversity.