Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Roadblock in Karnataka Over Language Remarks

The film 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan, is facing significant obstacles in Karnataka as its producers announced that it will not be released in the state on June 5, as initially planned. The decision comes amidst backlash over Haasan's statements about the Kannada language.

Legal proceedings unfolded after Raaj Kamal Films International, the production company, sought sufficient security for the movie's pan-India release. The hearing before Justice Nagaprasanna saw intense scrutiny of Haasan's comments, which suggested that Kannada was derived from Tamil, a remark that has sparked widespread protest and demands for his apology.

In court, Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized the importance of addressing hurting sentiments with an apology, even if symbolic. The court has underlined the sensitivity surrounding language issues and deferred further discussions to facilitate dialogue between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)