Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Faces Roadblock in Karnataka Over Language Remarks
The release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' has been halted in Karnataka due to protests over his remarks about the Kannada language. Despite no intent of malice, Haasan has not apologized, leading to legal proceedings. The Karnataka High Court postponed further hearings to June 10.
- Country:
- India
The film 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan, is facing significant obstacles in Karnataka as its producers announced that it will not be released in the state on June 5, as initially planned. The decision comes amidst backlash over Haasan's statements about the Kannada language.
Legal proceedings unfolded after Raaj Kamal Films International, the production company, sought sufficient security for the movie's pan-India release. The hearing before Justice Nagaprasanna saw intense scrutiny of Haasan's comments, which suggested that Kannada was derived from Tamil, a remark that has sparked widespread protest and demands for his apology.
In court, Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized the importance of addressing hurting sentiments with an apology, even if symbolic. The court has underlined the sensitivity surrounding language issues and deferred further discussions to facilitate dialogue between the involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC questions MP minister's apology, asks if it was ''crocodile tears'' to wriggle out of legal proceedings.
BJP Accuses Trinamool Leaders of Violence Against Hindus in Murshidabad: Calls for Action and Apology from Mamata Banerjee
Karnataka High Court Stays FIR Proceedings Against BJP's Malviya and Republic TV's Goswami
Congress Demands BJP's Apology Amidst Controversial Statements on Pahalgam Attack
BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Remarks