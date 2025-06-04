Left Menu

Yoga Unites: 'Yogandhra 2025' Gains National Attention

Andhra Pradesh's 'Yogandhra 2025' initiative, supported by Prime Minister Modi, is a month-long campaign promoting yoga leading up to International Yoga Day. CM Naidu thanked Modi, highlighting the collective endeavor for wellness. Modi commended the initiative and encouraged citizens to integrate yoga into their lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing the state's 'Yogandhra 2025' initiative.

With its focus on promoting wellness, the campaign is set to unfold over a month as it builds momentum towards International Yoga Day on June 21, featuring participation from PM Modi in Vishakapatnam.

Lauding the effort, Prime Minister Modi called it a commendable stride in championing yoga, urging citizens to wholeheartedly celebrate Yoga Day and adopt yoga as a daily practice.

