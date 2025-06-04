Emperor Naruhito's Tribute: A Historic Pilgrimage to Okinawa's Battlegrounds

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, paid homage to those who perished in the Battle of Okinawa, 80 years after one of World War II's bloodiest conflicts. Their visit highlights the historical significance of the event and concerns over current geopolitical tensions with China.

The imperial family began their visit at Itoman, the site of the battle's last stand, where they laid white flowers at the National War Dead Peace Mausoleum. This poignant ceremony acknowledged the immense loss, including the civilian casualties and the victims of coerced mass suicides during the battle's harrowing final days.

The commemorative visit continued at the Cornerstone of Peace memorial and the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum. These sites have become solemn reminders of the costs of war as the imperial family met survivors and the families of the war's bereaved, reaffirming a commitment to peace and the importance of passing this legacy to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)