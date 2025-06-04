Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Boosting Rural Tourism and Honoring Youth Talent

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has launched a homestay policy to promote rural and tribal tourism, aiming to boost local economies and provide authentic cultural experiences. Additionally, a new policy honors outstanding youth, allocates land for sports and culture, and approves affordable housing and renaming of village panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:49 IST
In an ambitious stride to boost tourism and the local economy, the Chhattisgarh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved the 'Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-30'. This initiative aims to promote tourism in rural areas, especially the tribal regions of Bastar and Surguja, offering tourists an authentic hinterland experience.

Furthermore, the plan promises to generate employment, aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, and ensuring that villagers reap direct economic benefits. The cabinet also introduced 'Yuva Ratna Samman Yojana' to recognize exemplary contributions by youth and organizations in various fields.

In other notable developments, land has been allocated for a national archery academy and a cultural art village. The cabinet also put forward plans to provide affordable housing plots and approved the renaming of several village panchayats to honor local heritage and cultural significances.

