Women Warriors: Trailblazing Sailing Expedition by Indian Armed Forces
An all-women team from the Indian armed forces completed a historic international sailing expedition to Seychelles. The mission, undertaken aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni', involved 11 officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force and signified a milestone in gender-inclusive operational excellence.
- Country:
- India
An extraordinary all-women team from the Indian armed forces has returned from a ground-breaking voyage to Seychelles, marking the first-ever international open-sea sailing mission of its kind. The historic expedition began on April 7 from Mumbai and symbolized gender-inclusive operational excellence.
Confronted with tropical squalls and rough sea conditions, the crew endured extended fatigue yet showcased exceptional endurance and determination. Their 1,800-nautical-mile journey aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni' is a testament to their resolve and the growing role of women in military operations.
Ceremonially flagged in by Lieutenant General AK Ramesh, the mission not only honors India's legendary warrior queens but also reflects India's expanding maritime capabilities and the armed forces' unwavering commitment to excellence, equality, and strategic vision.
