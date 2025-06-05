Left Menu

Women Warriors: Trailblazing Sailing Expedition by Indian Armed Forces

An all-women team from the Indian armed forces completed a historic international sailing expedition to Seychelles. The mission, undertaken aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni', involved 11 officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force and signified a milestone in gender-inclusive operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:32 IST
Women Warriors: Trailblazing Sailing Expedition by Indian Armed Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An extraordinary all-women team from the Indian armed forces has returned from a ground-breaking voyage to Seychelles, marking the first-ever international open-sea sailing mission of its kind. The historic expedition began on April 7 from Mumbai and symbolized gender-inclusive operational excellence.

Confronted with tropical squalls and rough sea conditions, the crew endured extended fatigue yet showcased exceptional endurance and determination. Their 1,800-nautical-mile journey aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni' is a testament to their resolve and the growing role of women in military operations.

Ceremonially flagged in by Lieutenant General AK Ramesh, the mission not only honors India's legendary warrior queens but also reflects India's expanding maritime capabilities and the armed forces' unwavering commitment to excellence, equality, and strategic vision.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025