Women Warriors: Trailblazing Sailing Expedition by Indian Armed Forces

An extraordinary all-women team from the Indian armed forces has returned from a ground-breaking voyage to Seychelles, marking the first-ever international open-sea sailing mission of its kind. The historic expedition began on April 7 from Mumbai and symbolized gender-inclusive operational excellence.

Confronted with tropical squalls and rough sea conditions, the crew endured extended fatigue yet showcased exceptional endurance and determination. Their 1,800-nautical-mile journey aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni' is a testament to their resolve and the growing role of women in military operations.

Ceremonially flagged in by Lieutenant General AK Ramesh, the mission not only honors India's legendary warrior queens but also reflects India's expanding maritime capabilities and the armed forces' unwavering commitment to excellence, equality, and strategic vision.