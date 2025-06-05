Left Menu

'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan's Cinematic Return Sparks Frenzy Amid Controversy

The Tamil film 'Thug Life', starring Kamal Haasan, debuted to significant excitement in Tamil Nadu amid controversy in Karnataka, where the release was canceled due to Haasan's remarks. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, generated strong opening numbers and widespread fanfare, despite a controversial polarized reception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:05 IST
'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan's Cinematic Return Sparks Frenzy Amid Controversy
movie
  • Country:
  • India

'Thug Life', the latest film starring Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, debuted on Thursday with much anticipation, despite sparking controversy in Karnataka over Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is Haasan's 234th as a lead actor.

The movie was met with enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, where audiences queued for the first shows starting at 9 am. Many theaters were adorned with posters of the film and its stars, creating a festive atmosphere.

Despite law and order concerns following an unrelated incident in Bengaluru, which led to increased police presence at cinemas, the film saw robust attendance. The movie has so far attracted mixed reviews but has earned significant revenue from advance bookings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025