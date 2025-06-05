'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan's Cinematic Return Sparks Frenzy Amid Controversy

'Thug Life', the latest film starring Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, debuted on Thursday with much anticipation, despite sparking controversy in Karnataka over Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is Haasan's 234th as a lead actor.

The movie was met with enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, where audiences queued for the first shows starting at 9 am. Many theaters were adorned with posters of the film and its stars, creating a festive atmosphere.

Despite law and order concerns following an unrelated incident in Bengaluru, which led to increased police presence at cinemas, the film saw robust attendance. The movie has so far attracted mixed reviews but has earned significant revenue from advance bookings.

(With inputs from agencies.)