Kumaon Quest: Revving Up Youth Engagement and Women Empowerment
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and Hero MotoCorp launched 'Kumaon Quest', a motorcycle expedition to promote youth engagement, women empowerment, and tourism in the Kumaon hills. The expedition emphasizes national initiatives and features interactive sessions with NCC cadets, supporting economic development in rural Uttarakhand.
- Country:
- India
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, launched a motorcycle expedition called 'Kumaon Quest' on Thursday to engage youth, promote women empowerment, and enhance border tourism in the scenic Kumaon hills.
The nine-day adventure aims to traverse Uttarakhand's rugged terrain, spotlighting national initiatives like the Agnipath Scheme, Join Indian Army, and the Vibrant Village Programme, according to a PIB Defence Wing release.
Led by a woman officer, the initiative symbolizes Nari Shakti, showcasing leadership and courage. The expedition includes interaction with NCC cadets, felicitation of Veer Naris and war veterans, and promotion of border tourism, all in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Justice: The Shaktiman Death Case Returns to Court in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's NDRF 'Shaurya' Expedition: A Himalayan High
Uttarakhand Court Moves to Relocate Stone Crushers
Uttarakhand CM Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' for Efficient Governance
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Intensifies Road Safety Efforts, Addresses Corruption in Recruitment